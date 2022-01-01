Go
Toast

Bar Bruno

Modeled after European & Mexican Cafeterias and Bars of the 1960’s, Bar Bruno  strives to evoke a time when life was simpler, food was honest and the neighborhood café served as a meeting point where people could drop off keys, read the paper, discuss life and enjoy the laid back atmosphere of Carroll Gardens Brooklyn. The food is Mexican with a touch of NY Bistro classics, a great burger & fries or a delicious pan-fried chicken. To sit in our sidewalk café and enjoy a fish taco with a cold michelada or a hibiscus margarita is our idea of an enjoyable afternoon.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

520 Henry Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (541 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

520 Henry Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baby Lucs

No reviews yet

A Slice Shop from Mark Iacono

Bar Bruno

No reviews yet

Modeled after European & Mexican Cafeterias and Bars of the 1960’s, Bar Bruno  strives to evoke a time when life was simpler, food was honest and the neighborhood café served as a meeting point where people could drop off keys, read the paper, discuss life and enjoy the laid back atmosphere of Carroll Gardens Brooklyn. The food is Mexican with a touch of NY Bistro classics, a great burger & fries or a delicious pan-fried chicken. To sit in our sidewalk café and enjoy a fish taco with a cold michelada or a hibiscus margarita is our idea of an enjoyable afternoon.

Calexico - Union Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Abilene

No reviews yet

Burgers, wings, family friendly pubfare, draft beer, and cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston