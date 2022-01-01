Bar Caló
Bar Caló is an acclaimed mezcaleria, cocktail bar, and restaurant in the heart of Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood. Caló's menus are inspired by México, but freely cross-pollinated by other cultures and influences. A tight drink list focuses on seasonal cocktails, independently owned and operated Mezcal producers, and Mexican wines, while the kitchen offers a delicious selection of shareable plates highlighting fresh California produce.
1498 Sunset Blvd
1498 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
