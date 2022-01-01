Go
Bar Caló is an acclaimed mezcaleria, cocktail bar, and restaurant in the heart of Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood. Caló's menus are inspired by México, but freely cross-pollinated by other cultures and influences. A tight drink list focuses on seasonal cocktails, independently owned and operated Mezcal producers, and Mexican wines, while the kitchen offers a delicious selection of shareable plates highlighting fresh California produce.

1498 Sunset Blvd

Tio Rodrigo Lager$5.00
SLO Brewing Co.
Tio Rodrigo
Mexica-Style Lager
4.5%
San Luis Obispo, California
1498 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
