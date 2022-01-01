Go
Toast

Bar Charley

Come in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

1825 18th St NW Lower Level • $$

Avg 4.3 (1101 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1825 18th St NW Lower Level

Washington DC

Sunday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:30 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday1:30 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Diner

No reviews yet

Open for carryout from 5pm - 9pm
Must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. Please present proper ID upon pickup. Cocktails are served without ice for your home enjoyment. All alcohol purchases include one of our famous mini brownies.

The Grand Duchess

No reviews yet

An intimate neighborhood restaurant with craft cocktails and a variety of beer and wine.

Reveler's Hour

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D Light Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our delightful all day breakfast and brunch! Don't forget to goin us for lounge drinks and food in the evening.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston