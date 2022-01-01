Bar Charley
Come in and enjoy!
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
1825 18th St NW Lower Level • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1825 18th St NW Lower Level
Washington DC
|Sunday
|2:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:30 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|1:30 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 1:30 am
Nearby restaurants
The Diner
Open for carryout from 5pm - 9pm
Must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. Please present proper ID upon pickup. Cocktails are served without ice for your home enjoyment. All alcohol purchases include one of our famous mini brownies.
The Grand Duchess
An intimate neighborhood restaurant with craft cocktails and a variety of beer and wine.
Reveler's Hour
Come in and enjoy!
D Light Cafe
Come in and enjoy our delightful all day breakfast and brunch! Don't forget to goin us for lounge drinks and food in the evening.