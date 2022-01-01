Go
Bar Cicchetti

121 NE 2nd Street

Popular Items

Parisian Potato Gnocchi$12.00
garden herbs, white wine, garlic
Side Local Greens Salad$5.00
anchovy vinaigrette, shaved pecorino romano
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$21.00
house made pappardelle, parmesan cream, shaved parmesan
Mediterranean Salad$14.00
roasted red peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green beans, artichoke hearts, olives, croutons, oregano vinaigrette
Cacio e Pepe$15.00
house made spaghetti, freshly cracked black pepper, pecorino romano
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$9.00
pecan praline, bourbon sauce, currants, vanilla gelato
Crispy Cauliflower$12.00
fried green onion, garlic aioli, house peppadew hot sauce
Nichiyobi Beef & Pepper Skewers$16.00
seasonal local peppers, oregano vinaigrette
Crab Lasagna$17.00
smoked gouda, bechamel, garden herbs
Location

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
MOB, standing for Marco’s Onion Burgers, has been serving up burgers for over SIX years now and have cooked over 200,000 of them and counting! We have a feeling that number will continue to grow once you’ve tried one for yourself. There’s something about the combination of Secret MOB Grill Marinade Recipe of caramelized onions on a juicy cheeseburger that makes you feel comforted. So simple, yet so delicious. Add a side of their Award Winning crispy twice-fried French fries and you’re guaranteed a great day. MOB Grill has won numerous awards every year since it’s inception: #1 Hamburgers, #1 FRIES & #1 Food Truck are ones they receive consistent recognition for. Once you give it a try, you’ll see why. So try them if you know what's good for you ... capiche?!

