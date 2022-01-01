Bar Cicchetti

MOB Grill OKC

MOB, standing for Marco’s Onion Burgers, has been serving up burgers for over SIX years now and have cooked over 200,000 of them and counting! We have a feeling that number will continue to grow once you’ve tried one for yourself. There’s something about the combination of Secret MOB Grill Marinade Recipe of caramelized onions on a juicy cheeseburger that makes you feel comforted. So simple, yet so delicious. Add a side of their Award Winning crispy twice-fried French fries and you’re guaranteed a great day. MOB Grill has won numerous awards every year since it’s inception: #1 Hamburgers, #1 FRIES & #1 Food Truck are ones they receive consistent recognition for. Once you give it a try, you’ll see why. So try them if you know what's good for you ... capiche?!

