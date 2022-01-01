Bar Cicotti
Bar Cicotti (chi-koh-ti) is a coffee and wine bar with fun simple Italian-style eats located inside the Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building in downtown Bellingham, and brought to you by the owner of Storia Cucina, Jonathan Cicotti.
202 grand ave
Bellingham WA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jack's BBQ - Bellingham
Central Texas Style BBQ
K-POP Chicken and Beer
Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995.
Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.
Camber
At Camber, we specialize in excellent coffees alongside house made pastries and an intentional food program.