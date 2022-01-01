Go
Toast

Bar Cicotti

Bar Cicotti (chi-koh-ti) is a coffee and wine bar with fun simple Italian-style eats located inside the Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building in downtown Bellingham, and brought to you by the owner of Storia Cucina, Jonathan Cicotti.

202 grand ave

Avg 4.3 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Local Greens Salad$7.00
Italian Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine, chickpeas, tomatoes, olives, pickled onions
pepperoncini, salami, balsamic vinaigrette, percorino
Italian Sandwich$12.00
salami, coppa, mortadella, lettuce, provolone, pepperoncini, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette
extra bread$1.00
Meatball Sandwich$12.00
Cicotti meatballs, fresh stretched mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian roll
Plain Croissant$4.00
Egg Sandwich$8.00
fresh baked english muffin, calabrian chili aioli,
fontina cheese, arugula
Sausage and Pepper Sandwich$11.00
sausage, tomato sauce, mozzerella, percorino
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Eggplant Panini$10.00
tomato sauce, hand stretched mozzarella, basil, parmesan, parsley
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

202 grand ave

Bellingham WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

No reviews yet

Central Texas Style BBQ

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

No reviews yet

Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995.
Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.

Camber

No reviews yet

At Camber, we specialize in excellent coffees alongside house made pastries and an intentional food program.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston