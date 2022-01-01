Go
Toast

Bar Crudo

Bar Crudo is a neighborhood oyster bar serving creative seafood and latin inspired dishes. Providing sustainable seafood and supporting local producers is important within our ideas in developing the menu for our customers. We respect and follow all Covid related rules for the safety of our diners.

SEAFOOD

655 Divisadero • $$

Avg 4.5 (2160 reviews)

Popular Items

Tombo Tuna Crudo$18.00
ruby grapefruit, cucumber, radish, chili oil, sesame fennel spice, lime
Scallop Tostada$10.00
pea puree, spring pea salsa verde, pickled chiles
Carne Asada$7.00
heirloom tomato pico de gallo, avocado crema, grilled green onion, radish, flour tortilla
Roasted Chicken$6.00
peanut butter mole, carrot escabeche, cabbage, pickled onion, corn tortilla
Prawn Taco$8.00
tomatillo, avocado cheltepin salsa, anchiote oil, purple cabbage
Seafood Chowder$11.00
fish, shrimp, mussels, potato, bacon, cream
Crispy Cod Taco$7.00
avocado, lime crema, pickled cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
Carnitas$6.00
beef birria, cilantro, radish, consomme of guajillo and morita chile, corn tortilla
Arctic Char$17.00
horseradish crème fraiche, wasabi tobiko, dill
Veggie Tostada$6.00
black beans, shiitake mushroom, pea tendrils, queso fresca, salsa roja, aleppo pepper.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

655 Divisadero

San Francisco CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beretta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brenda's Meat & Three

No reviews yet

For pick up only. 919 Divisadero St. We look forward to serving you!
For more information visit:
https://brendasmeatandthree.com/

Che Fico Alimentari

No reviews yet

Hello and thank you for choosing Che Fico Alimentari for your catered event! We would be more than happy to help with menu creation and can accommodate orders of all sizes, we look forward to serving you soon! For any questions, comments, and inquiries please contact catering@chefico.com.

Fly Bar Divisadero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston