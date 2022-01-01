Bar Crudo
Come on in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
412 5th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
412 5th Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bar Salumi
Inspired by Italy. driven by quality
Soho Square Pizza
We make old-world, brick oven style pizza using simple, high end ingredients. We only use fresh mozz made in-house daily.
Crosta Pizzeria
Crispy Neapolitan style pizza and Burgers
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
Bringing good old fashioned Americanized Chinese food up to date in Gowanus, Brooklyn...fresh ingredients, prepared daily, and made to order.