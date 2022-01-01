Go
Bar Crudo

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

412 5th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$10.65
Burnt Chile oil, manchego cheese (contains sesame) Suitable for 1 person.
Seafood Paella$34.00
Calasparra rice, shrimp, chorizo, calamari, mussels, clams, sweet peas, tarama alioli
Bar Crudo Oysters (NJ)$3.00
Beau Soleil Oysters (NB)$3.65
Irish Point (PEI)$3.65
Market Ceviche$17.65
market fish, crunchy quinoa, yuzu, aji amarillo
Patatas Bravas$13.65
Suitable for 1-2 people
Kumamoto Oysters (CA)$4.25
Fish and Chips$29.25
Grilled branzino, crudo fries, garlic alioli, gribache
Mystic Oysters (CT)$3.65
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

412 5th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

