Go
Toast

Bar Dune

An out of this world agave experience in Portland Oregon.

638 East Burnside Street

No reviews yet

Location

638 East Burnside Street

Portland OR

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grand Central

No reviews yet

Six diverse restaurants all in one place! Bringing everyone together.
Central Kitchen, features scratch-made food that’s cravable with big flavors.
Soy Joy |Tortilla Sunrise | Southern Jewel | Killer Wings | Thirsty Lion all at one convenient location for curbside pick-up.

Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room

No reviews yet

We strive to create joy in the universe. #poursomespaceinyourface

Grand Stark Deli

No reviews yet

A casual deli, coffee shop, meeting place and lunch spot conveniently located in Portland’s central eastside.
Grand Stark Deli offers local, seasonal takes on classic deli offerings, from a selection of house-made English muffins and pastries to made-to-order dishes using the best our local farmers and purveyors have to offer.

Hey Love

No reviews yet

A plant-filled escape in the heart of the city. Serving bright & balanced food and drinks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston