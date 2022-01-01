Go
Toast

Bar Flores

Come in and enjoy!

1542 Sunset Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1542 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grá Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honey Hi

No reviews yet

thoughtfully sourced and prepared.

To-Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Caló

No reviews yet

Bar Caló is an acclaimed mezcaleria, cocktail bar, and restaurant in the heart of Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood. Caló's menus are inspired by México, but freely cross-pollinated by other cultures and influences. A tight drink list focuses on seasonal cocktails, independently owned and operated Mezcal producers, and Mexican wines, while the kitchen offers a delicious selection of shareable plates highlighting fresh California produce.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston