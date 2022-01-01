Bar Food
Come in and enjoy!
4523 Habersham Street
Location
4523 Habersham Street
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
bar•food sports
Join us for food and drinks indoor at our sports bar or enjoy our outdoor seating!
The 5 Spot Midtown
The 5 Spot is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar, located in Savannah's Habersham Village serving lunch, dinner, and brunch.
Ardsley Station
Ardsley Station is an upscale casual American Bistro concept offering locally sourced ingredients in a gathering place that is friendly, comfortable, unpretentious and filled with personality. We only source the best ingredients from local farms in and around the low country. Ardsley Station’s food and beverage are carefully thought out and always authentic. Guests sum up their favorable assessment of what Ardsley Station has to offer with three words: It’s so good!
Starland Yard/Vittoria
Food park and event facility located in Savannah Georgia featuring Pizzeria Vittoria-Savannah's first and only Neapolitan Pizzeria. Their dough is 100 percent naturally leavened and we're proud to support our local farmers through our pizzas.