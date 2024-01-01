Bar Harbor Cellars - 854 State Highway 3
Open today 10:00 AM - 5:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:59 pm
Location
854 State Highway 3, Bar Harbor ME 04609
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mainely Meat BBQ on Dreamwood Hill - 369 State Hwy 3
No Reviews
369 State Hwy 3 Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurant
Mainely Meat BBQ - Mainely Meat BBQ - Knox Road
No Reviews
15 Knox Rd Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurant
Atlantic Brewing Company- Town Hill Tasting Room - 15 Knox Rd
No Reviews
15 Knox Rd Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurant