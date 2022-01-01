Bar Harbor restaurants you'll love

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Bar Harbor restaurants

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast image

 

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast

15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Egg & American Cheese on Toast, English Muffin or Bagel. Choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage. Served with Homefries
Fresh Roasted Local Coffee$2.75
Fresh Roasted Local Coffee, Roasted and Provided by Coffee Hound!!!
Miles' Croissant Sandwich$9.99
Large Grilled Croissant with Two Eggs, American Cheese and choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage Patty. Served with Homefries
More about Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor

6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor

Avg 5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
9" BBQ Chicken$12.25
14" Pepperoni$14.75
9" Cheese$7.95
More about Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
McKays Public House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

McKays Public House

231 Main Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Halloumi Bruchetta$12.99
Grilled Halloumi cheese topped with a tomato, marinated onions, and garlic finished with a balsamic vinegar served on grilled garlic bread
The Burger$14.99
McKay’s butchers blend beef smash burger cooked medium with choice of American, Smoked Cheddar, or Swiss cheese, sliced tomato, Lettuce, onion, pickles, and McKay’s secret sauce served on a brioche bun w/ hand cut fries
Pappas Bravas$8.99
Maine fingerling potatoes fried and dusted with a parmesan black truffle salt, finished with a paprika oil and garlic aioli
More about McKays Public House
Mount Dessert Bakery image

CAKES

Mount Dessert Bakery

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$2.00
Homemade bagels boiled and baked in house fresh every day!
Hot Coffee$2.75
Proudly serving Acadia Coffee Company
Latte$3.60
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk and a dollop of foam
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor image

 

Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor

1502 State Highway 102, bar harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.80
Double espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.
Summer Kitchen$9.95
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & creamy dill sauce on sourdough bread.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.95
More about Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor
Choco-Latte Cafe image

 

Choco-Latte Cafe

240 Main Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.75
Scrambled egg, cumin seasoned black beans, sautéed red onion & pepper, salsa & Vermont cheddar cheese with your choice of veggie sausage or pork sausage :-)
CAFE DE OLLA
A specialty latte with our house-made cinnamon and cardamom syrups.
LATTE
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Offered in a 12oz, 16oz, or Iced 20oz.
More about Choco-Latte Cafe
Side Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Fries$3.95
House-seasoned fries!
The Hometown Burger$12.95
Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle
The Emmy$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, pesto, avocado, pickled beet slaw, mozzarella, pita
More about Side Street Cafe
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.8 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLISSFUL BERRY BOWL$11.95
maine blueberries, banana, strawberry, peanut butter, cinnamon, dates, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten-free granola, strawberry, banana, goji berries, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF)
*allergy warning: peanuts.
*note: our gluten free granola does contain honey.
*if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.
REVITALIZE$7.95
spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, mint, lime, coconut water (V/GF/SF)
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.95
two cage-free eggs scrambled, sweet potatoes, black beans, brown rice (cooked in coconut milk), vermont sharp cheddar, avocado, chipotle ranch, fresh salsa
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/eggs/dairy/soy. our tortilla wraps contain soy
*chipotle ranch ingredient info: garlic, lemon, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, fresh dill, scallions, pepper, salt, chipotle peppers.
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
Lunch image

 

Lunch

8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Proscuitto Gorgonzola$11.00
Fresh sliced prosciutto, gorgonzola crumbles, fig jam and walnut butter
#2 Capicola Salami Ham$12.00
Capicola, salami, black forest ham, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, onions and house sandwich oil
#3 Capicola Pepperoni$11.00
Capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and cherry pepper relish
More about Lunch
The Fish House Grill image

 

The Fish House Grill

1 West St, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, parmesean, croutons tossed with a classic caesar dressing
Fried Haddock$22.00
Fresh local haddock fried to a golden brown, served with house made tarter
Chicken Tender$10.00
Fresh cut all white breast meat hand dipped and fried served Buffalo or Plain
More about The Fish House Grill
West Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

West Street Cafe

76 West Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (3058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cafe Delight$24.00
Lobster meat & shrimp with sautéed mushrooms, over pasta with our homemade cheese sauce
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Three fingers, fries or carrot sticks
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy bbq sauce, celery slaw, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion.
More about West Street Cafe
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image

 

Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill

191 Main st, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$2.50
Crisp tortilla chips and our house made salsa. Did we mention FREE refills?
Burrito bowl$13.00
Make it a burrito bowl
Loaded Vegetarian Chili$9.00
Served with tortilla chips, fresh jalapenos, scallions and refried bean crema.
More about Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill
island take out image

 

island take out

1500 take highway 3, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Roll$25.99
hot buttered or cold with mayo
Beet Salad$10.00
Spinach, beets, peacan & goat cheese served with house dressing.
Jerk Chicken Club$12.99
mild jerk chicken w jerk sauce
More about island take out
Reel Pizza Cinerama image

PIZZA

Reel Pizza Cinerama

33 Kennebec Pl, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.6 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese (14")$13.00
marinara, mozzarella
Pepperoni (10")$12.50
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
High Plains Drifter (14")$23.00
bbq sauce, mozzarella, monterrey jack, chicken, bacon, red onion, corn
More about Reel Pizza Cinerama
Bar Harbor Beer Works image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bar Harbor Beer Works

119 main st, Bar Harbor

Avg 3.9 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
roasted cauliflower with our house buffalo sauce
Southwest Chicken Salad$17.00
mixed greens, cheddar jack, croutons, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & roasted corn served with a spicy southwest ranch
BeerWorks Pretzel$13.00
Giant Bavarian pretzel served with a zesty local mustard & beer Cheese
More about Bar Harbor Beer Works
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Cherrystones

185 main st, Bar harbor

Avg 3 (196 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cherrystones
Restaurant banner

 

Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor

33 Cottage St, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bar Harbor

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Clams

Clam Chowder

Lobsters

Tacos

Burritos

French Fries

Map

More near Bar Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston