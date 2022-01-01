Bar Harbor restaurants you'll love
Bar Harbor's top cuisines
Must-try Bar Harbor restaurants
More about Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Egg & American Cheese on Toast, English Muffin or Bagel. Choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage. Served with Homefries
|Fresh Roasted Local Coffee
|$2.75
Fresh Roasted Local Coffee, Roasted and Provided by Coffee Hound!!!
|Miles' Croissant Sandwich
|$9.99
Large Grilled Croissant with Two Eggs, American Cheese and choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage Patty. Served with Homefries
More about Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|9" BBQ Chicken
|$12.25
|14" Pepperoni
|$14.75
|9" Cheese
|$7.95
More about McKays Public House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
McKays Public House
231 Main Street, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Grilled Halloumi Bruchetta
|$12.99
Grilled Halloumi cheese topped with a tomato, marinated onions, and garlic finished with a balsamic vinegar served on grilled garlic bread
|The Burger
|$14.99
McKay’s butchers blend beef smash burger cooked medium with choice of American, Smoked Cheddar, or Swiss cheese, sliced tomato, Lettuce, onion, pickles, and McKay’s secret sauce served on a brioche bun w/ hand cut fries
|Pappas Bravas
|$8.99
Maine fingerling potatoes fried and dusted with a parmesan black truffle salt, finished with a paprika oil and garlic aioli
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
CAKES
Mount Dessert Bakery
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$2.00
Homemade bagels boiled and baked in house fresh every day!
|Hot Coffee
|$2.75
Proudly serving Acadia Coffee Company
|Latte
|$3.60
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk and a dollop of foam
More about Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor
Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor
1502 State Highway 102, bar harbor
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.80
Double espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.
|Summer Kitchen
|$9.95
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & creamy dill sauce on sourdough bread.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
More about Choco-Latte Cafe
Choco-Latte Cafe
240 Main Street, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$7.75
Scrambled egg, cumin seasoned black beans, sautéed red onion & pepper, salsa & Vermont cheddar cheese with your choice of veggie sausage or pork sausage :-)
|CAFE DE OLLA
A specialty latte with our house-made cinnamon and cardamom syrups.
|LATTE
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Offered in a 12oz, 16oz, or Iced 20oz.
More about Side Street Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Pub Fries
|$3.95
House-seasoned fries!
|The Hometown Burger
|$12.95
Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle
|The Emmy
|$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, pesto, avocado, pickled beet slaw, mozzarella, pita
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|BLISSFUL BERRY BOWL
|$11.95
maine blueberries, banana, strawberry, peanut butter, cinnamon, dates, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten-free granola, strawberry, banana, goji berries, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF)
*allergy warning: peanuts.
*note: our gluten free granola does contain honey.
*if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.
|REVITALIZE
|$7.95
spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, mint, lime, coconut water (V/GF/SF)
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.95
two cage-free eggs scrambled, sweet potatoes, black beans, brown rice (cooked in coconut milk), vermont sharp cheddar, avocado, chipotle ranch, fresh salsa
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/eggs/dairy/soy. our tortilla wraps contain soy
*chipotle ranch ingredient info: garlic, lemon, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, fresh dill, scallions, pepper, salt, chipotle peppers.
More about Lunch
Lunch
8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|#3 Proscuitto Gorgonzola
|$11.00
Fresh sliced prosciutto, gorgonzola crumbles, fig jam and walnut butter
|#2 Capicola Salami Ham
|$12.00
Capicola, salami, black forest ham, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, onions and house sandwich oil
|#3 Capicola Pepperoni
|$11.00
Capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and cherry pepper relish
More about The Fish House Grill
The Fish House Grill
1 West St, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, parmesean, croutons tossed with a classic caesar dressing
|Fried Haddock
|$22.00
Fresh local haddock fried to a golden brown, served with house made tarter
|Chicken Tender
|$10.00
Fresh cut all white breast meat hand dipped and fried served Buffalo or Plain
More about West Street Cafe
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
West Street Cafe
76 West Street, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Cafe Delight
|$24.00
Lobster meat & shrimp with sautéed mushrooms, over pasta with our homemade cheese sauce
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
Three fingers, fries or carrot sticks
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy bbq sauce, celery slaw, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion.
More about Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill
191 Main st, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$2.50
Crisp tortilla chips and our house made salsa. Did we mention FREE refills?
|Burrito bowl
|$13.00
Make it a burrito bowl
|Loaded Vegetarian Chili
|$9.00
Served with tortilla chips, fresh jalapenos, scallions and refried bean crema.
More about island take out
island take out
1500 take highway 3, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$25.99
hot buttered or cold with mayo
|Beet Salad
|$10.00
Spinach, beets, peacan & goat cheese served with house dressing.
|Jerk Chicken Club
|$12.99
mild jerk chicken w jerk sauce
More about Reel Pizza Cinerama
PIZZA
Reel Pizza Cinerama
33 Kennebec Pl, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Cheese (14")
|$13.00
marinara, mozzarella
|Pepperoni (10")
|$12.50
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
|High Plains Drifter (14")
|$23.00
bbq sauce, mozzarella, monterrey jack, chicken, bacon, red onion, corn
More about Bar Harbor Beer Works
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bar Harbor Beer Works
119 main st, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$10.00
roasted cauliflower with our house buffalo sauce
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$17.00
mixed greens, cheddar jack, croutons, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & roasted corn served with a spicy southwest ranch
|BeerWorks Pretzel
|$13.00
Giant Bavarian pretzel served with a zesty local mustard & beer Cheese
More about Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor
Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor
33 Cottage St, Bar Harbor