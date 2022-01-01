Bar Harbor bars & lounges you'll love

McKays Public House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

McKays Public House

231 Main Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Burger$14.99
McKay’s butchers blend beef smash burger cooked medium with choice of American, Smoked Cheddar, or Swiss cheese, sliced tomato, Lettuce, onion, pickles, and McKay’s secret sauce served on a brioche bun w/ hand cut fries
Grilled Halloumi Bruchetta$12.99
Grilled Halloumi cheese topped with a tomato, marinated onions, and garlic finished with a balsamic vinegar served on grilled garlic bread
McKay’s Meatloaf$17.99
Savory beef meatloaf finished with green peppercorn gravy topped with house made potato chips accompanied with mashed potatoes and vegetables
More about McKays Public House
Side Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Fries$3.95
House-seasoned fries!
The Hometown Burger$12.95
Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle
The Emmy$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, pesto, avocado, pickled beet slaw, mozzarella, pita
More about Side Street Cafe
The Fish House Grill image

 

The Fish House Grill

1 West St, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Haddock$22.00
Fresh local haddock fried to a golden brown, served with house made tarter
Chicken Tender$10.00
Fresh cut all white breast meat hand dipped and fried served Buffalo or Plain
Captain's Platter$32.00
A combo of whole belly clams, fresh local haddock, scallops & shrimp friend to a golden brown served wtih cocktail & tarter sauce
More about The Fish House Grill
Bar Harbor Beer Works image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bar Harbor Beer Works

119 main st, Bar Harbor

Avg 3.9 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
roasted cauliflower with our house buffalo sauce
Southwest Chicken Salad$17.00
mixed greens, cheddar jack, croutons, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & roasted corn served with a spicy southwest ranch
BeerWorks Pretzel$13.00
Giant Bavarian pretzel served with a zesty local mustard & beer Cheese
More about Bar Harbor Beer Works

