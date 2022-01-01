Bar Harbor breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Bar Harbor
More about Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Egg & American Cheese on Toast, English Muffin or Bagel. Choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage. Served with Homefries
|Fresh Roasted Local Coffee
|$2.75
Fresh Roasted Local Coffee, Roasted and Provided by Coffee Hound!!!
|Miles' Croissant Sandwich
|$9.99
Large Grilled Croissant with Two Eggs, American Cheese and choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage Patty. Served with Homefries
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|REVITALIZE
|$7.95
spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, mint, lime, coconut water (V/GF/SF)
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$6.95
multigrain, smashed avocado, pink salt, red pepper flakes, Fiore olive oil, hemp seeds, micro greens, lemon (V/SF) *our gluten-free option is also vegan.
*NEW: our avocado toast is now available in two sizes. The half-size is perfect for a light snack or to pair with a juice or smoothie. The full-size is great as a meal or to share with a friend. The gluten-free option comes in just one size (served on a Food For Life gluten-free, and vegan, english muffin).
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat
|BLISSFUL BERRY BOWL
|$11.95
maine blueberries, banana, strawberry, peanut butter, cinnamon, dates, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten-free granola, strawberry, banana, goji berries, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF)
*allergy warning: peanuts.
*note: our gluten free granola does contain honey.
*if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.
More about Lunch
Lunch
8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|#3 Proscuitto Gorgonzola
|$11.00
Fresh sliced prosciutto, gorgonzola crumbles, fig jam and walnut butter
|#2 Capicola Salami Ham
|$12.00
Capicola, salami, black forest ham, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, onions and house sandwich oil
|#3 Capicola Pepperoni
|$11.00
Capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and cherry pepper relish