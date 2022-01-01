Bar Harbor sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Bar Harbor

Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor

6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor

Avg 5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings (Full)$13.60
LG Bread Sticks w/ Cheese$8.50
9" BBQ Chicken$12.25
More about Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor image

 

Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor

1502 State Highway 102, bar harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.80
Double espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.
Summer Kitchen$9.95
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & creamy dill sauce on sourdough bread.
Brownies GF$2.50
More about Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor
Lunch image

 

Lunch

8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Proscuitto Gorgonzola$11.00
Fresh sliced prosciutto, gorgonzola crumbles, fig jam and walnut butter
#2 Capicola Salami Ham$12.00
Capicola, salami, black forest ham, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, onions and house sandwich oil
#3 Capicola Pepperoni$11.00
Capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and cherry pepper relish
More about Lunch

