Bar Harbor sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Bar Harbor
More about Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|Wings (Full)
|$13.60
|LG Bread Sticks w/ Cheese
|$8.50
|9" BBQ Chicken
|$12.25
More about Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor
Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor
1502 State Highway 102, bar harbor
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.80
Double espresso with steamed milk and microfoam.
|Summer Kitchen
|$9.95
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & creamy dill sauce on sourdough bread.
|Brownies GF
|$2.50
More about Lunch
Lunch
8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor
|Popular items
|#3 Proscuitto Gorgonzola
|$11.00
Fresh sliced prosciutto, gorgonzola crumbles, fig jam and walnut butter
|#2 Capicola Salami Ham
|$12.00
Capicola, salami, black forest ham, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, onions and house sandwich oil
|#3 Capicola Pepperoni
|$11.00
Capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and cherry pepper relish