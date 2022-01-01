Bar Harbor salad spots you'll love

Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Bar Harbor

Side Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Pub Fries$3.95
Pub Fries$3.95
House-seasoned fries!
The Hometown Burger$12.95
Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle
The Emmy$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, pesto, avocado, pickled beet slaw, mozzarella, pita
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.8 (548 reviews)
Takeout
REVITALIZE$7.95
REVITALIZE$7.95
spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, mint, lime, coconut water (V/GF/SF)
AVOCADO TOAST$6.95
multigrain, smashed avocado, pink salt, red pepper flakes, Fiore olive oil, hemp seeds, micro greens, lemon (V/SF) *our gluten-free option is also vegan.
*NEW: our avocado toast is now available in two sizes. The half-size is perfect for a light snack or to pair with a juice or smoothie. The full-size is great as a meal or to share with a friend. The gluten-free option comes in just one size (served on a Food For Life gluten-free, and vegan, english muffin).
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat
BLISSFUL BERRY BOWL$11.95
maine blueberries, banana, strawberry, peanut butter, cinnamon, dates, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten-free granola, strawberry, banana, goji berries, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF)
*allergy warning: peanuts.
*note: our gluten free granola does contain honey.
*if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.
West Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

West Street Cafe

76 West Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (3058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cafe Delight$24.00
Cafe Delight$24.00
Lobster meat & shrimp with sautéed mushrooms, over pasta with our homemade cheese sauce
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Three fingers, fries or carrot sticks
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy bbq sauce, celery slaw, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion.
