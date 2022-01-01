Bar Harbor salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Bar Harbor
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
Popular items
Pub Fries
|$3.95
House-seasoned fries!
The Hometown Burger
|$12.95
Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle
The Emmy
|$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, pesto, avocado, pickled beet slaw, mozzarella, pita
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
Popular items
REVITALIZE
|$7.95
spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, mint, lime, coconut water (V/GF/SF)
AVOCADO TOAST
|$6.95
multigrain, smashed avocado, pink salt, red pepper flakes, Fiore olive oil, hemp seeds, micro greens, lemon (V/SF) *our gluten-free option is also vegan.
*NEW: our avocado toast is now available in two sizes. The half-size is perfect for a light snack or to pair with a juice or smoothie. The full-size is great as a meal or to share with a friend. The gluten-free option comes in just one size (served on a Food For Life gluten-free, and vegan, english muffin).
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat
BLISSFUL BERRY BOWL
|$11.95
maine blueberries, banana, strawberry, peanut butter, cinnamon, dates, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten-free granola, strawberry, banana, goji berries, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF)
*allergy warning: peanuts.
*note: our gluten free granola does contain honey.
*if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
West Street Cafe
76 West Street, Bar Harbor
Popular items
Cafe Delight
|$24.00
Lobster meat & shrimp with sautéed mushrooms, over pasta with our homemade cheese sauce
Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
Three fingers, fries or carrot sticks
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy bbq sauce, celery slaw, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion.