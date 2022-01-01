Bar Harbor salad spots you'll love

multigrain, smashed avocado, pink salt, red pepper flakes, Fiore olive oil, hemp seeds, micro greens, lemon (V/SF) *our gluten-free option is also vegan.

*NEW: our avocado toast is now available in two sizes. The half-size is perfect for a light snack or to pair with a juice or smoothie. The full-size is great as a meal or to share with a friend. The gluten-free option comes in just one size (served on a Food For Life gluten-free, and vegan, english muffin).

*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat

