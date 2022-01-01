Bar Harbor seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Bar Harbor

The Fish House Grill image

 

The Fish House Grill

1 West St, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Haddock$22.00
Fresh local haddock fried to a golden brown, served with house made tarter
Chicken Tender$10.00
Fresh cut all white breast meat hand dipped and fried served Buffalo or Plain
Captain's Platter$32.00
A combo of whole belly clams, fresh local haddock, scallops & shrimp friend to a golden brown served wtih cocktail & tarter sauce
More about The Fish House Grill
West Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

West Street Cafe

76 West Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (3058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cafe Delight$24.00
Lobster meat & shrimp with sautéed mushrooms, over pasta with our homemade cheese sauce
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Three fingers, fries or carrot sticks
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy bbq sauce, celery slaw, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion.
More about West Street Cafe
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Cherrystones

185 main st, Bar harbor

Avg 3 (196 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cherrystones

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bar Harbor

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Clams

Lobster Rolls

Lobsters

Burritos

Clam Chowder

French Fries

Map

More near Bar Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston