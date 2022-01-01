Bar Harbor seafood restaurants you'll love
The Fish House Grill
1 West St, Bar Harbor
Popular items
Fried Haddock
$22.00
Fresh local haddock fried to a golden brown, served with house made tarter
Chicken Tender
$10.00
Fresh cut all white breast meat hand dipped and fried served Buffalo or Plain
Captain's Platter
$32.00
A combo of whole belly clams, fresh local haddock, scallops & shrimp friend to a golden brown served wtih cocktail & tarter sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
West Street Cafe
76 West Street, Bar Harbor
Popular items
Cafe Delight
$24.00
Lobster meat & shrimp with sautéed mushrooms, over pasta with our homemade cheese sauce
Chicken Fingers
$8.00
Three fingers, fries or carrot sticks
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy bbq sauce, celery slaw, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion.