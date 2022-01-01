Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bisque in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Bisque
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve bisque
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
West Street Cafe
76 West Street, Bar Harbor
Avg 4.4
(3058 reviews)
Lobster Bisque Cup
$7.00
Cup
Lobster Bisque Bowl
$9.00
Bowl
More about West Street Cafe
SEAFOOD
Cherrystones
185 main st, Bar harbor
Avg 3
(196 reviews)
Lobster Bisque
$0.00
More about Cherrystones
