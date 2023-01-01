Blueberry pancakes in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|1 Gluten Free BLUEBERRY Pancake
|$7.99
Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancake Bursting with Maine Native Blueberries. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
|1 Blueberry Pancake
|$5.99
Delicious Buttermilk Pancakes bursting with native Maine Blueberries. "A Real Plate Full!"