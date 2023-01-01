Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Bar Harbor

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast image

 

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast

15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

Takeout
1 Gluten Free BLUEBERRY Pancake$7.99
Delicious Gluten Free and Dairy Free Pancake Bursting with Maine Native Blueberries. Using Rice Flour and Soy Milk. Our Gluten Free / Dairy Free Pancakes are Cooked on their Own Area of the Grill.
1 Blueberry Pancake$5.99
Delicious Buttermilk Pancakes bursting with native Maine Blueberries. "A Real Plate Full!"
Item pic

 

Cafe This Way - 14 Mount Desert Street

14 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Pancakes$0.00
Our signature thin pancakes made with Maine blueberries and served with real maple syrup.
