Burritos in Bar Harbor

Choco-Latte Cafe
240 Main Street, Bar Harbor
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$7.75
Scrambled egg, cumin seasoned black beans, sautéed red onion & pepper, salsa & Vermont cheddar cheese with your choice of veggie sausage or pork sausage :-)
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.95
two cage-free eggs scrambled, sweet potatoes, black beans, brown rice (cooked in coconut milk), vermont sharp cheddar, avocado, chipotle ranch, fresh salsa
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/eggs/dairy/soy. our tortilla wraps contain soy
*chipotle ranch ingredient info: garlic, lemon, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, fresh dill, scallions, pepper, salt, chipotle peppers.
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill
191 Main st, Bar Harbor
|Burrito bowl
|$13.00
Make it a burrito bowl
|Burrito Grande
|$15.00
Taco beef, pulled chicken, braised pork or fajita vegtables with mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, topped with ranchero sauce and cheddar jack, served with rice and beans