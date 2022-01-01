Burritos in Bar Harbor

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve burritos

BREAKFAST BURRITO image

 

Choco-Latte Cafe

240 Main Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.75
Scrambled egg, cumin seasoned black beans, sautéed red onion & pepper, salsa & Vermont cheddar cheese with your choice of veggie sausage or pork sausage :-)
More about Choco-Latte Cafe
BREAKFAST BURRITO image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.8 (548 reviews)
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.95
two cage-free eggs scrambled, sweet potatoes, black beans, brown rice (cooked in coconut milk), vermont sharp cheddar, avocado, chipotle ranch, fresh salsa
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/eggs/dairy/soy. our tortilla wraps contain soy
*chipotle ranch ingredient info: garlic, lemon, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, fresh dill, scallions, pepper, salt, chipotle peppers.
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image

 

Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill

191 Main st, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito bowl$13.00
Make it a burrito bowl
Burrito Grande$15.00
Taco beef, pulled chicken, braised pork or fajita vegtables with mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, topped with ranchero sauce and cheddar jack, served with rice and beans
More about Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Bar Harbor

Clam Chowder

Egg Sandwiches

Lobsters

Lobster Rolls

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Bar Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston