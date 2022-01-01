Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Calamari
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
West Street Cafe
76 West Street, Bar Harbor
Avg 4.4
(3058 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$12.00
Fried calamari, spicy cherry peppers, aioli
More about West Street Cafe
island take out
1500 take highway 3, Bar Harbor
No reviews yet
Calamari
$16.50
w spicy marinara sauce
More about island take out
