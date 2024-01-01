Carne asada in Bar Harbor
Salsa Verde Grill
270 Main Street, Bar Harbor
|Carne Asada Street Tacos
|$17.00
Los Angeles Inspired Street Tacos
Four street size blue corn tortillas filled with carne asada (steak). Topped with red onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa. Add Spanish rice and pinto beans for an additional $4.
|Carne Asada Enchiladas
|$24.00
Three corn tortillas stacked, filled with shredded cheese, red or green Chile enchilada sauce, and carne asada. Topped with red onions, cilantro, and Mexican crema. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.
|Sopaipilla Carne Asada Plate
|$18.00
Two homemade sopaipillas served on a plate with carne asada, Spanish rice, and pinto beans. Topped with red onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa.