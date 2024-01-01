Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve carne asada

Salsa Verde Grill

270 Main Street, Bar Harbor

Carne Asada Street Tacos$17.00
Los Angeles Inspired Street Tacos
Four street size blue corn tortillas filled with carne asada (steak). Topped with red onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa. Add Spanish rice and pinto beans for an additional $4.
Carne Asada Enchiladas$24.00
Three corn tortillas stacked, filled with shredded cheese, red or green Chile enchilada sauce, and carne asada. Topped with red onions, cilantro, and Mexican crema. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.
Sopaipilla Carne Asada Plate$18.00
Two homemade sopaipillas served on a plate with carne asada, Spanish rice, and pinto beans. Topped with red onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa.
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner

Carne Asada Bowl$15.00
Pulled Pork, on a bed of brown rice, seasoned black beans, fresh salsa and avocado. Garnished with cilantro.
