Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Bar Harbor

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Mount Dessert Bakery -

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cake Pop$2.25
More about Mount Dessert Bakery -
Consumer pic

 

Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Bar w/Cream Cheese Frosting$3.50
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

Browse other tasty dishes in Bar Harbor

Scallops

Falafel Wraps

Chicken Curry

Pork Belly

Blueberry Pancakes

Lobsters

Paninis

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Bar Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston