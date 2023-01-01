Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Carrot Cake
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve carrot cake
Mount Dessert Bakery -
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake Cake Pop
$2.25
More about Mount Dessert Bakery -
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake Bar w/Cream Cheese Frosting
$3.50
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
Browse other tasty dishes in Bar Harbor
Scallops
Falafel Wraps
Chicken Curry
Pork Belly
Blueberry Pancakes
Lobsters
Paninis
Chicken Wraps
More near Bar Harbor to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(994 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(614 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston