Cheese enchiladas in Bar Harbor

Salsa Verde Grill
270 Main Street, Bar Harbor
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$21.00
Three corn tortillas stacked, filled with shredded cheese, red or green Chile enchilada sauce. Topped with red onions, cilantro, and Mexican crema. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner
|POBLANO, RICE, BLACK BEANS & CHEESE ENCHILADAS 4 PPL
|$36.00
Delicious Corn Tortilla Enchiladas filled with Rice, Beans, Poblano. Enchiladas are topped with our House Red Enchilada Sauce and Cheese. Pop it in the oven for 20' and enjoy.