Cheese enchiladas in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Salsa Verde Grill

270 Main Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchiladas$21.00
Three corn tortillas stacked, filled with shredded cheese, red or green Chile enchilada sauce. Topped with red onions, cilantro, and Mexican crema. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.
More about Salsa Verde Grill
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
POBLANO, RICE, BLACK BEANS & CHEESE ENCHILADAS 4 PPL$36.00
Delicious Corn Tortilla Enchiladas filled with Rice, Beans, Poblano. Enchiladas are topped with our House Red Enchilada Sauce and Cheese. Pop it in the oven for 20' and enjoy.
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

