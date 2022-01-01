Chicken burritos in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.95
Stuffed with our house marinated chicken, and beans, rice and cheese, hand rolled and served with salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.
Langosta - 37 Cottage St
37 Cottage St, Bar Harbor
|Chicken "Pollo" Burrito Salad
|$15.00
Yucatan style achiote chicken served warm over chopped romaine, topped with Mexican corn, queso fresco and creamy cilantro dressing.
|Chicken "Pollo" Burrito Bowl
|$15.00
Yucatan style Achiote chicken served over Mexican rice and black beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, salsa roja, and crema.
|Chicken "Pollo" Burrito
|$13.00
Yucatan style achiote chicken burrito with Mexican rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa roja, and crema. Served in a flour tortilla.