Chicken burritos in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve chicken burritos

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$15.95
Stuffed with our house marinated chicken, and beans, rice and cheese, hand rolled and served with salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.
More about Side Street Cafe
Langosta - 37 Cottage St

37 Cottage St, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken "Pollo" Burrito Salad$15.00
Yucatan style achiote chicken served warm over chopped romaine, topped with Mexican corn, queso fresco and creamy cilantro dressing.
Chicken "Pollo" Burrito Bowl$15.00
Yucatan style Achiote chicken served over Mexican rice and black beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, salsa roja, and crema.
Chicken "Pollo" Burrito$13.00
Yucatan style achiote chicken burrito with Mexican rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa roja, and crema. Served in a flour tortilla.
More about Langosta - 37 Cottage St

