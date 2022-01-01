Chicken curry in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
CAKES
Mount Dessert Bakery
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|Maple Curry Chicken Salad (Salad)
|$12.00
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with chips.
|Maple Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.