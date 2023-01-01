Chimichangas in Bar Harbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve chimichangas
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
Avg 4.4
(6608 reviews)
Surf and Turf Chimichangas
$22.00
More about Side Street Cafe
Jalapeno's Cantina & Mexican Grill
191 Main st, Bar Harbor
No reviews yet
Chimichanga
$17.00
How do you make a burrito grande better? Deep fry it!
More about Jalapeno's Cantina & Mexican Grill
