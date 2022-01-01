Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Chocolate Cake
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve chocolate cake
CAKES
Mount Dessert Bakery
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
Avg 4.7
(311 reviews)
Chocolate Bundt Cake
$3.50
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner
No reviews yet
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Bund Cake
$3.75
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
Browse other tasty dishes in Bar Harbor
Chili
Sundaes
Chicken Wraps
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Hummus
Cake
Fried Scallops
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
More near Bar Harbor to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(76 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(76 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(580 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston