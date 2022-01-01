Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Bar Harbor

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

CAKES

Mount Dessert Bakery

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Bundt Cake$3.50
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor image

 

Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Bund Cake$3.75
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

Browse other tasty dishes in Bar Harbor

Chili

Sundaes

Chicken Wraps

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Hummus

Cake

Fried Scallops

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Map

More near Bar Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (580 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston