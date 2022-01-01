Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Coleslaw
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve coleslaw
Mainely Meat BBQ
15 Knox Rd, Bar Harbor
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$3.50
More about Mainely Meat BBQ
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
West Street Cafe
76 West Street, Bar Harbor
Avg 4.4
(3058 reviews)
Coleslaw
$2.00
More about West Street Cafe
