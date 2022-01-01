Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve curry

McKays Public House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

McKays Public House

231 Main Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry$18.00
Curried blend of tri-color cauliflower and peppers, okra, celery, carrots and kale, served with Jamaican rice & peas.
Mount Dessert Bakery image

CAKES

Mount Dessert Bakery

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Curry Chicken Salad (Salad)$12.00
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with chips.
Maple Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Item pic

 

Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Mushroom Coconut Curry
Local Farm Seasonal Vegetables became the sensation of our kitchen. Hearty and delicious 12 oz soup is a great lunch option!
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.8 (548 reviews)
Takeout
CITRUS CURRY SALAD BOWL$15.95
organic mixed greens, carrot, roasted sweet potato, red bell pepper, sugar snap peas, curried cashews* (made in-house), one hard boiled cage-free, pickled red onion, cilantro, citrus curry dressing (made in-house) (GF/DF)
*allergy warning: tree-nut
citrus curry dressing ingredient info: orange juice and zest, lemon juice, organic apple cider vinegar, maine maple syrup, garlic clove, dijon mustard, turmeric powder, curry powder, ginger powder, salt, pepper, olive oil
Lunch image

 

Lunch

8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad$12.00
roasted chicken, onion, celery, jalapenos, golden raisins and mixed greens
