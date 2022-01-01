Curry in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve curry
More about McKays Public House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
McKays Public House
231 Main Street, Bar Harbor
|Coconut Curry
|$18.00
Curried blend of tri-color cauliflower and peppers, okra, celery, carrots and kale, served with Jamaican rice & peas.
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
CAKES
Mount Dessert Bakery
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|Maple Curry Chicken Salad (Salad)
|$12.00
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with chips.
|Maple Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner
|Thai Mushroom Coconut Curry
Local Farm Seasonal Vegetables became the sensation of our kitchen. Hearty and delicious 12 oz soup is a great lunch option!
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|CITRUS CURRY SALAD BOWL
|$15.95
organic mixed greens, carrot, roasted sweet potato, red bell pepper, sugar snap peas, curried cashews* (made in-house), one hard boiled cage-free, pickled red onion, cilantro, citrus curry dressing (made in-house) (GF/DF)
*allergy warning: tree-nut
citrus curry dressing ingredient info: orange juice and zest, lemon juice, organic apple cider vinegar, maine maple syrup, garlic clove, dijon mustard, turmeric powder, curry powder, ginger powder, salt, pepper, olive oil