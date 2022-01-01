Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve enchiladas

Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image

 

Jalapeno's Cantina & Mexican Grill

191 Main st, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$16.00
Two corn tortillas with choice of taco beef, pulled chicken, braised pork or fajita vegtables with cheddar jack cheese, ranchero and verde sauces, served with rice and beans.
More about Jalapeno's Cantina & Mexican Grill
Consumer pic

 

Langosta - 37 Cottage St

37 Cottage St, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada Pie$13.00
Enchilada pie layered with corn tortillas, cheese, salsa, black beans, chicken and grilled peppers and onions. With side rice and beans and sour cream and guac.
Vegetarian Enchilada Pie$11.00
Enchilada pie layered with corn tortillas, cheese, salsa, and grilled poblanos and onions. With side rice and beans and sour cream and guac.
More about Langosta - 37 Cottage St

