Enchiladas in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve enchiladas
Jalapeno's Cantina & Mexican Grill
191 Main st, Bar Harbor
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Two corn tortillas with choice of taco beef, pulled chicken, braised pork or fajita vegtables with cheddar jack cheese, ranchero and verde sauces, served with rice and beans.
Langosta - 37 Cottage St
37 Cottage St, Bar Harbor
|Chicken Enchilada Pie
|$13.00
Enchilada pie layered with corn tortillas, cheese, salsa, black beans, chicken and grilled peppers and onions. With side rice and beans and sour cream and guac.
|Vegetarian Enchilada Pie
|$11.00
Enchilada pie layered with corn tortillas, cheese, salsa, and grilled poblanos and onions. With side rice and beans and sour cream and guac.