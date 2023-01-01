Falafel wraps in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve falafel wraps
Everyday Joe's - 317 Main St
317 Main St, Bar Harbor
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Aioli with our Homemade Falafel in a Tortilla Wrap
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|FALAFEL WRAP
|$12.99
homemade falafel (served chilled) with a lemon tahini drizzle, cucumber, carrot, tomato, mixed greens, pickled red onion, dairy-free ranch dressing (V)
* for a gluten free/celiac option order our falafel salad bowl!
*falafel ingredients: chickpeas, garlic, red onion, cumin, turmeric, salt, cayenne, coriander, cardamom, black pepper, nutritional yeast, parsley, lemon juice, tahini, king arthur gf flour, organic apple sauce
*ranch dressing ingredients: garlic, lemon juice, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, dill, scallions, black pepper, salt
*lemon tahini sauce ingredients: tahini, lemon juice, oregano, maple syrup, salt