French toast in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve french toast
More about Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|(2) Slices of French Toast
|$8.99
Our Bread is Grilled to a Golden Brown Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar.
Our Breads are: Oatmeal, White, Cinnamon Raisin, and Gluten-free English Muffin (add $1.50 for gluten-free)
|(1) Slice of French Toast
|$5.99
Our Bread is Grilled to a Golden Brown Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar.
Our Breads are: Oatmeal, White, Cinnamon Raisin, and Gluten-free English Muffin (add $1.50 for gluten-free)
|Stuffed French Toast
|$11.99
2 pieces of grilled French Toast, stuffed with cream cheese and smothered with your choice of Homemade Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, or Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce. Sprinkled with powdered sugar