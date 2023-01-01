Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve french toast

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast image

 

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast

15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2) Slices of French Toast$8.99
Our Bread is Grilled to a Golden Brown Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar.
Our Breads are: Oatmeal, White, Cinnamon Raisin, and Gluten-free English Muffin (add $1.50 for gluten-free)
(1) Slice of French Toast$5.99
Our Bread is Grilled to a Golden Brown Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar.
Our Breads are: Oatmeal, White, Cinnamon Raisin, and Gluten-free English Muffin (add $1.50 for gluten-free)
Stuffed French Toast$11.99
2 pieces of grilled French Toast, stuffed with cream cheese and smothered with your choice of Homemade Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, or Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce. Sprinkled with powdered sugar
More about Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
Banner pic

 

Cafe This Way - 14 Mount Desert Street

14 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$0.00
Thick sliced sourdough bread with real maple syrup.
More about Cafe This Way - 14 Mount Desert Street

