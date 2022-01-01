Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve garden salad

Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor image

 

Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner

Takeout
Fresh Garden Pasta Salad GF$4.50
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Full Size Garden Salad$7.95
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Side Garden Salad$4.25
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Side Street Cafe

