Garlic bread in Bar Harbor

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve garlic bread

Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pat’s Pizza of Bar Harbor

6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor

Avg 5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$5.50
Garlic Bread$4.25
More about Pat’s Pizza of Bar Harbor
The Fish House Grill image

 

The Fish House Grill

1 West St, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about The Fish House Grill

