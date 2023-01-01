Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve greek salad

Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pat’s Pizza of Bar Harbor

6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor

Avg 5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.75
More about Pat’s Pizza of Bar Harbor
Pat's Pizza - Bar Harbor New - 6 Pleasant Street

6 Pleasant Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.75
More about Pat's Pizza - Bar Harbor New - 6 Pleasant Street

