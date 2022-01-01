Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image

 

Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill

191 Main st, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken meal$20.00
More about Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill
island take out image

 

island take out

1500a Bar Harbor Road, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
I.T.O Jerk Chicken Mac$15.75
Slow cooked hand picked jerk chicken tossed with our house jerk sauce
I.T.O Jerk Chicken Club$14.99
Slow cooked mild jerk chicken served with house pineapple aoili sauce on a warm bun
I.T.O Jerk chicken$13.50
This very flavorful Jerk Chicken served as a Leg quarter comes with our house jerk sauce
More about island take out

