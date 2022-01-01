Jerk chicken in Bar Harbor
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill
191 Main st, Bar Harbor
|Jerk Chicken meal
|$20.00
island take out
1500a Bar Harbor Road, Bar Harbor
|I.T.O Jerk Chicken Mac
|$15.75
Slow cooked hand picked jerk chicken tossed with our house jerk sauce
|I.T.O Jerk Chicken Club
|$14.99
Slow cooked mild jerk chicken served with house pineapple aoili sauce on a warm bun
|I.T.O Jerk chicken
|$13.50
This very flavorful Jerk Chicken served as a Leg quarter comes with our house jerk sauce