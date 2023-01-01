Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve kimchi

McKays Public House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

McKays Public House

231 Main Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Hot Dog$17.00
4oz Wagyu beef hot dog, brioche bun, kimchi, kewpie mayo, hoisin, bleu cheese crumble, fresh cilantro
Siam Orchid

30 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi$5.00
