Kimchi in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Kimchi
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve kimchi
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
McKays Public House
231 Main Street, Bar Harbor
Avg 4.3
(1245 reviews)
Kimchi Hot Dog
$17.00
4oz Wagyu beef hot dog, brioche bun, kimchi, kewpie mayo, hoisin, bleu cheese crumble, fresh cilantro
More about McKays Public House
Siam Orchid
30 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
No reviews yet
Kimchi
$5.00
More about Siam Orchid
