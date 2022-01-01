Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster salad in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve lobster salad

Side Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Caesar Salad$30.00
Local hand-picked lobster, romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Side Street Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.8 (548 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER SALAD TOAST$19.95
our signature full-size avocado toast (smashed avocado, pink salt, red pepper flakes, lemon olive oil, hemp seeds, micro greens, lemon), topped with lemon tarragon lobster salad (3oz) *this is a market priced item. (DF/SF)
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/shellfish
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

