Lobster salad in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve lobster salad
More about Side Street Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|Lobster Caesar Salad
|$30.00
Local hand-picked lobster, romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|LOBSTER SALAD TOAST
|$19.95
our signature full-size avocado toast (smashed avocado, pink salt, red pepper flakes, lemon olive oil, hemp seeds, micro greens, lemon), topped with lemon tarragon lobster salad (3oz) *this is a market priced item. (DF/SF)
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/shellfish