Paninis in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve paninis

Mount Dessert Bakery image

CAKES

Mount Dessert Bakery

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Nyack Panini$14.00
Roast beef, caramelized onions, mixed greens and horseradish cheddar served on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.
The Moreau Panini$13.00
Homemade sweet red pepper jelly, sliced ham, sliced Granny Smith apple, and brie served on our homemade focaccia and pressed as a panini! Served with chips.
The Anna Maria Panini$12.00
Hot caprese - balsamic glaze, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
Lunch image

 

Lunch

8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
#5 BF Ham Panini$12.00
Thin sliced Black Forest Ham, Gala apple, cheddar cheese and balsamic glaze
#6 3 Cheese Panini$10.00
Muenster, mozzarella and cheddar
More about Lunch

