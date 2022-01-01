Paninis in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve paninis
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
CAKES
Mount Dessert Bakery
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|The Nyack Panini
|$14.00
Roast beef, caramelized onions, mixed greens and horseradish cheddar served on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.
|The Moreau Panini
|$13.00
Homemade sweet red pepper jelly, sliced ham, sliced Granny Smith apple, and brie served on our homemade focaccia and pressed as a panini! Served with chips.
|The Anna Maria Panini
|$12.00
Hot caprese - balsamic glaze, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.