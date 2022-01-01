Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Bar Harbor

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve pork belly

McKays Public House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

McKays Public House

231 Main Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly & Scallops$18.00
Cajun hot honey, stoneground mustard. Gluten-free.
More about McKays Public House
Item pic

 

Choco-Latte Cafe

240 Main Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Tacos$13.00
Crispy ancho pork belly topped with fresh pineapple, bravas sauce, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, with a garnish of fresh cilantro & lime.
While ordering you make take-off items but our kitchen is not prepared to add extra items to your order!
More about Choco-Latte Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Bar Harbor

Coleslaw

Caesar Salad

Reuben

Chicken Curry

Burritos

Croissants

Fish Tacos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Bar Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston