Pulled pork sandwiches in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Mainely Meat BBQ
Mainely Meat BBQ
15 Knox Rd, Bar Harbor
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Slow roasted pulled pork and piled on Texas Toast. Served with your choice of side (chips, coleslaw, beans or potato salad). Sweet and/or hot bbq sauce served on the side.
More about Side Street Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.95
Slow-roasted pulled pork, topped with BBQ sauce, poblano coleslaw, on a potato bun