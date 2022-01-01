Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Mainely Meat BBQ

15 Knox Rd, Bar Harbor

Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Slow roasted pulled pork and piled on Texas Toast. Served with your choice of side (chips, coleslaw, beans or potato salad). Sweet and/or hot bbq sauce served on the side.
More about Mainely Meat BBQ
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Slow-roasted pulled pork, topped with BBQ sauce, poblano coleslaw, on a potato bun
More about Side Street Cafe
island take out

1500 take highway 3, Bar Harbor

Pull Pork Sandwich$14.99
Slow cooked tenderized pork topped with our house made Cole slaw on a warm bun
More about island take out

