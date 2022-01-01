Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bar Harbor

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve quesadillas

Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor

6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor

Avg 5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.55
More about Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
Banner pic

 

Mainely Meat BBQ

15 Knox Rd, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$8.00
Pulled pork and cheese. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Mainely Meat BBQ
Choco-Latte Cafe image

 

Choco-Latte Cafe

240 Main Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.95
A flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection, with your choice of toppings. Served with fresh pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
More about Choco-Latte Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Kiera's Cheesy Quesadilla$8.95
Just cheese served in a flour tortilla!
*All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
Highliner's Quesadilla$24.00
Maine lobster folded with mixed cheeses, served with homemade salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.
Black Bean Quesadilla$13.95
Our own black bean salsa folded with mixed cheeses, served with fresh homemade salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.
More about Side Street Cafe
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image

 

Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill

191 Main st, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
Fajita vegtables with queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese
Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream, pico de gallo and house salsa
More about Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Bar Harbor

Coconut Curry

Garden Salad

Pudding

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Hot Chocolate

Caesar Salad

Chai Lattes

Cookies

Map

More near Bar Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston