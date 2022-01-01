Quesadillas in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve quesadillas
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.55
Mainely Meat BBQ
15 Knox Rd, Bar Harbor
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Pulled pork and cheese. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side.
Choco-Latte Cafe
240 Main Street, Bar Harbor
|Quesadilla
|$8.95
A flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection, with your choice of toppings. Served with fresh pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|Kiera's Cheesy Quesadilla
|$8.95
Just cheese served in a flour tortilla!
*All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
|Highliner's Quesadilla
|$24.00
Maine lobster folded with mixed cheeses, served with homemade salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$13.95
Our own black bean salsa folded with mixed cheeses, served with fresh homemade salsa and sour cream. This is not available gluten free.
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill
191 Main st, Bar Harbor
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$12.00
Fajita vegtables with queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream, pico de gallo and house salsa