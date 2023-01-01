Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quiche in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Quiche
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve quiche
Mount Dessert Bakery -
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
No reviews yet
Quiche Slice
$6.50
More about Mount Dessert Bakery -
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner
No reviews yet
Ched,Bacon,Kale Quiche w Potato Leek Soup
$46.00
Goat Cheese Kale Quiche(Veg) w Potato Leek Soup
$46.00
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
