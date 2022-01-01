Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve salad bowl

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen

51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.8 (548 reviews)
Takeout
CITRUS CURRY SALAD BOWL$15.95
organic mixed greens, carrot, roasted sweet potato, red bell pepper, sugar snap peas, curried cashews* (made in-house), one hard boiled cage-free, pickled red onion, cilantro, citrus curry dressing (made in-house) (GF/DF)
*allergy warning: tree-nut
citrus curry dressing ingredient info: orange juice and zest, lemon juice, organic apple cider vinegar, maine maple syrup, garlic clove, dijon mustard, turmeric powder, curry powder, ginger powder, salt, pepper, olive oil
ZESTY SOUTHWEST SALAD BOWL$15.95
organic mixed greens, lentil walnut chorizo, sweet potatoes, quinoa, red bell pepper, purple cabbage, pickled red onion, micro greens, cilantro lime cashew crema drizzle (V/GF/SF)
*allergy warnings: tree-nuts (walnuts, cashews).
*lentil walnut chorizo ingredient info: WALNUTS, green lentils, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, paprika, garlic powder, coriander, oregano, cumin, thyme, salt, cayenne, cinnamon
*cilantro line cashew crema ingredient info: CASHEWS, lime juice, cilantro, onion powder, salt, garlic powder
FALAFEL SALAD BOWL$15.95
organic mixed greens, homemade falafel (SERVED CHILLED), lemon tahini drizzle, cucumber, carrot, tomato, pickled red onion, dairy-free ranch dressing, hemp seeds (V/GF)
*allergy warnings: sesame
*falafel ingredient info: chickpeas, garlic, red onion, cumin, turmeric, salt, cayenne, coriander, cardamom, black pepper, nutritional yeast, parsley, lemon juice, tahini, king arthur gluten free flour**, organic apple sauce
*ranch dressing (V) ingredient info: garlic, lemon juice, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, dill, scallions, black pepper, salt
*lemon tahini sauce ingredients: tahini, lemon juice, oregano, maple syrup, salt
**king arthur baking mix ingredient info: whole grain brown rice flour, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cellulose, leavening (baking soda, calcium acid, pyrophosphate), salt, xanthum gum, vitamin, mineral blend
More about Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
PIZZA

Reel Pizza Cinerama

33 Kennebec Pl, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.6 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Salad Bowl$6.00
More about Reel Pizza Cinerama

