Salad bowl in Bar Harbor

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|CITRUS CURRY SALAD BOWL
|$15.95
organic mixed greens, carrot, roasted sweet potato, red bell pepper, sugar snap peas, curried cashews* (made in-house), one hard boiled cage-free, pickled red onion, cilantro, citrus curry dressing (made in-house) (GF/DF)
*allergy warning: tree-nut
citrus curry dressing ingredient info: orange juice and zest, lemon juice, organic apple cider vinegar, maine maple syrup, garlic clove, dijon mustard, turmeric powder, curry powder, ginger powder, salt, pepper, olive oil
|ZESTY SOUTHWEST SALAD BOWL
|$15.95
organic mixed greens, lentil walnut chorizo, sweet potatoes, quinoa, red bell pepper, purple cabbage, pickled red onion, micro greens, cilantro lime cashew crema drizzle (V/GF/SF)
*allergy warnings: tree-nuts (walnuts, cashews).
*lentil walnut chorizo ingredient info: WALNUTS, green lentils, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, paprika, garlic powder, coriander, oregano, cumin, thyme, salt, cayenne, cinnamon
*cilantro line cashew crema ingredient info: CASHEWS, lime juice, cilantro, onion powder, salt, garlic powder
|FALAFEL SALAD BOWL
|$15.95
organic mixed greens, homemade falafel (SERVED CHILLED), lemon tahini drizzle, cucumber, carrot, tomato, pickled red onion, dairy-free ranch dressing, hemp seeds (V/GF)
*allergy warnings: sesame
*falafel ingredient info: chickpeas, garlic, red onion, cumin, turmeric, salt, cayenne, coriander, cardamom, black pepper, nutritional yeast, parsley, lemon juice, tahini, king arthur gluten free flour**, organic apple sauce
*ranch dressing (V) ingredient info: garlic, lemon juice, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, dill, scallions, black pepper, salt
*lemon tahini sauce ingredients: tahini, lemon juice, oregano, maple syrup, salt
**king arthur baking mix ingredient info: whole grain brown rice flour, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cellulose, leavening (baking soda, calcium acid, pyrophosphate), salt, xanthum gum, vitamin, mineral blend