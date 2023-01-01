Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon sandwiches in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Salmon Sandwiches
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
Choco-Latte Cafe
240 Main Street, Bar Harbor
No reviews yet
SMOKED SALMON SANDWICH
$10.00
More about Choco-Latte Cafe
Cafe This Way - 14 Mount Desert Street
14 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor
No reviews yet
Salmon Bagel Sandwich
$16.50
Dill & chive cream cheese, smoked salmon, fried egg, cucumbers and arugula
More about Cafe This Way - 14 Mount Desert Street
