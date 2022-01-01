Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp salad in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Shrimp Salad
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve shrimp salad
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bar Harbor BeerWorks
119 main st, Bar Harbor
Avg 3.9
(1031 reviews)
Grilled Shrimp Salad
$23.00
More about Bar Harbor BeerWorks
SEAFOOD
CherrySTONES
185 main st, Bar harbor
Avg 3
(196 reviews)
BLACKENED SHRIMP SALAD
$23.00
More about CherrySTONES
