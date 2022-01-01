Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak subs in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Steak Subs
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve steak subs
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pat’s Pizza of Bar Harbor
6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor
Avg 5
(56 reviews)
Steak & Cheese Sub
$16.75
More about Pat’s Pizza of Bar Harbor
Pat's Pizza - Bar Harbor New - 6 Pleasant Street
6 Pleasant Street, Bar Harbor
No reviews yet
Steak & Cheese Sub
$16.75
More about Pat's Pizza - Bar Harbor New - 6 Pleasant Street
