Street tacos in Bar Harbor

Salsa Verde Grill

270 Main Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Single Calabacitas Street Taco$4.50
Single Pollo Street Taco$4.50
Calabacitas Street Tacos$15.00
Los Angeles Inspired Street Tacos
Four street size blue corn tortillas filled with calabacitas (yellow and green squash, corn, tomatoes, red onions, green chile). Topped with red onions, cilantro, and your choice of homemade salsa. Add Spanish rice and pinto beans for an additional $4.
Picnic Snack Bar - Salt Cottages

20 ME-3, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STREET TACOS$18.00
Two soft shelled tacos filled with Mexican street corn, cotija, chicken, avocado and drizzled with crema.
