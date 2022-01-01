Tacos in Bar Harbor

Item pic

 

Choco-Latte Cafe

240 Main Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Slow braised pork topped with carnitas sauce, fresh pico de gallo, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, with a garnish of fresh cilantro and lime.
While ordering you make take-off items but our kitchen is not prepared to add extra items to your order!
More about Choco-Latte Cafe
MDI Fish Tacos image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
MDI Fish Tacos$15.95
Seasoned broiled haddock, poblano coleslaw, avocado, mixed cheeses, flour tortillas. Served with seasoned black beans, rice.
More about Side Street Cafe
The Fish House Grill image

 

The Fish House Grill

1 West St, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
FHG Fish Tacos$15.00
Blackened haddock, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, fresh mango & pineapple salsa on grilled tortillas
More about The Fish House Grill
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image

 

Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill

191 Main st, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$14.00
Three hard or soft tacos served with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro crema with rice and beans.
More about Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill

