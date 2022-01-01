Tacos in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve tacos
Choco-Latte Cafe
240 Main Street, Bar Harbor
|Pork Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
Slow braised pork topped with carnitas sauce, fresh pico de gallo, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, with a garnish of fresh cilantro and lime.
While ordering you make take-off items but our kitchen is not prepared to add extra items to your order!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|MDI Fish Tacos
|$15.95
Seasoned broiled haddock, poblano coleslaw, avocado, mixed cheeses, flour tortillas. Served with seasoned black beans, rice.
The Fish House Grill
1 West St, Bar Harbor
|FHG Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened haddock, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, fresh mango & pineapple salsa on grilled tortillas